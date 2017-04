Übersicht: Kinderschutz Apps für Android

App in englischer Sprache!

Time-outs Limit Children’s Play Time

When time-outs are enabled parents can set a total device time limit. When the time limit is up, parent’s must re-enable use of the device before kids can play again.

The Ultimate Parental Lock & Control

Kids Zone is the ultimate parental control. Besides restricting access to only kid’s apps and limiting the amount of time kids can play, Kids Zone’s app lock will also:

Relock the device automatically if it’s rebooted

Block children from making phone calls or texts

Automatically reload apps for small children (Pro Version)

Prevent access to the Internet and block ad clicks

Block in-app purchases or app installs

Prevent kid’s apps hidden on your phone from being opened

Block access to Home, notifications, system menus, all device settings and personal data

Other Great App Lock Features

Choose a wallpaper for each child’s profile

Create profiles of children’s apps for each child (Pro Version)

Create a custom PIN required to unlock your device & the app’s preferences

Can remove default PIN so Teens can’t unlock the device

Kids Zone analyzes apps on your phone for kid-friendly apps

Quick Unlock allows parents to quickly take incoming calls (Pro Version)



Permissions – Why They’re Needed

Internet connection – Internet is necessary for Google Play licensing requests. Internet will not be available to your child unless you add a web browser or other Internet app!

Phone Calls – This permission allows the app lock to monitor incoming phone calls. If a phone call is detected, a quick unlock screen is shown to allow you to easily answer the call. Kids Zone never makes any phone calls, nor accesses your phone records, it only detects incoming calls for your convenience.

System Tools – These tools are used to monitor your device for running apps and ensures that only children’s apps are loaded. Kids Zone draws over locked apps to prevent them from being accessed, and finally, the device is kept awake so that you and your child aren’t bothered by lock screens.